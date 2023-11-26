Ducks vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 26
Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (9-11) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) at Rogers Place on Sunday, November 26 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Season Insights
- With 56 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim gives up 3.2 goals per game (65 total), which ranks 21st in the league.
- Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Their goal differential (-14) ranks 28th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.