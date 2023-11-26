Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (9-11) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) at Rogers Place on Sunday, November 26 at 9:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Ducks Season Insights

With 56 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Anaheim gives up 3.2 goals per game (65 total), which ranks 21st in the league.

Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Their goal differential (-14) ranks 28th in the league.

Ducks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-275) Ducks (+220) 6.5

