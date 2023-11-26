Will Donald Parham find his way into the end zone when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 179 yards receiving (17.9 per game) and four scores.

Parham has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0

