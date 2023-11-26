The Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Derius Davis hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis' stat line shows 11 catches for 42 yards. He averages 4.2 yards per game, having been targeted 12 times.

Davis does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0

