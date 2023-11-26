At Allegiant Stadium in Week 12, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 98.1 8.9 15 60 9.16

Davante Adams vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has totaled 64 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 741 (67.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 111 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards (2,181) and 23rd in passing TDs (10).

The Raiders are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 26th in the NFL with 185 total points scored (16.8 per contest). They also rank 23rd in total yards (3,050).

Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 46 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 49.5%.

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 44 tackles, three TFL, and eight passes defended to his name.

In the air, Kansas City has given up the third-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,708 (170.8 per game).

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is 16.4 per game, second-best in the league.

Kansas City has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Davante Adams L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 111 62 Def. Targets Receptions 64 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 741 44 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 203 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

