Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 170.8 per game.

Adams has a team-leading 741 receiving yards on 64 grabs (on 111 targets) with four TDs this year, averaging 67.4 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Chiefs

Adams vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 79.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 79.7 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 170.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.2 per game).

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in four of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has received 31.3% of his team's 355 passing attempts this season (111 targets).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (89th in league play), racking up 741 yards on 111 passes thrown his way.

In three of 11 games this year, Adams has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (23.5% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Adams has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (37.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

