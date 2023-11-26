In the Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Cooper Kupp find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp's 46 targets have led to 24 receptions for 375 yards (62.5 per game) and one score.

Kupp has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0

