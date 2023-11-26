Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 217.5 per game.

Kupp has 375 yards receiving on 24 grabs (on 46 targets) with one TD this year, averaging 62.5 yards per game.

Kupp vs. the Cardinals

Kupp vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 6 GP / 73.2 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 73.2 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 217.5 passing yards the Cardinals give up per contest makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (17 total passing TDs).

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kupp has been targeted on 46 of his team's 347 passing attempts this season (13.3% target share).

He has 375 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 46th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.

In one of six games this year, Kupp has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Kupp has been targeted five times in the red zone (13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.