Cooper Kupp did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 contest against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Kupp's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Kupp has been targeted 46 times, with season stats of 375 yards on 24 receptions (15.6 per catch) and one TD.

Cooper Kupp Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Rams this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/hip): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Makea Nacua (LP/shoulder): 69 Rec; 897 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Kupp 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 24 375 131 1 15.6

Kupp Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0

