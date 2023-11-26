The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Before the Ravens play the Chargers, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3.5 48 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have combined with their opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

Los Angeles' outings this season have a 47.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Chargers have covered the spread four times over 10 games with a set spread.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's games this season have had an average of 42.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Ravens are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

Ravens vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27.6 4 16.1 3 42.8 4 11 Chargers 25.9 8 23.8 20 47.7 5 10

Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Chargers have hit the over once.

The Ravens have scored 127 more points than their opponents this season (11.5 per game), and the Chargers have scored 21 more points than their opponents (2.1 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Ravens have put up a total of 127 more points than their opponents this year (11.5 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by 21 points (2.1 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 48.8 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 27.0 25.0 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.4 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.7 23.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.