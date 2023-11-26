Chargers vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Before the Ravens play the Chargers, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|3.5
|48
|-175
|+145
Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers have combined with their opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Los Angeles' outings this season have a 47.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Chargers have covered the spread four times over 10 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore's games this season have had an average of 42.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ravens are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).
Ravens vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|27.6
|4
|16.1
|3
|42.8
|4
|11
|Chargers
|25.9
|8
|23.8
|20
|47.7
|5
|10
Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Chargers
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Chargers have hit the over once.
- The Ravens have scored 127 more points than their opponents this season (11.5 per game), and the Chargers have scored 21 more points than their opponents (2.1 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Ravens have put up a total of 127 more points than their opponents this year (11.5 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by 21 points (2.1 per game).
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|48.8
|46.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.0
|27.0
|25.0
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|43.4
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24.7
|23.4
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|4-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
