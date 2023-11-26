Chargers vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 48.5 points.
Before the Ravens meet the Chargers, check out their betting trends and insights. The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Ravens.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3.5)
|48.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|47.5
|-196
|+164
Los Angeles vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Chargers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- This season, three of Los Angeles' 10 games have hit the over.
- Baltimore has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 4-4 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Baltimore's 11 games with a set total.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-115)
|-
|Justin Herbert
|252.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
