The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 48.5 points.

Before the Ravens meet the Chargers, check out their betting trends and insights. The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Ravens.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-3.5) 48.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-3.5) 47.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this season.

The Chargers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, three of Los Angeles' 10 games have hit the over.

Baltimore has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 4-4 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The teams have hit the over in five of Baltimore's 11 games with a set total.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Austin Ekeler - - 48.5 (-118) - 30.5 (-111) - Keenan Allen - - - - 87.5 (-115) - Justin Herbert 252.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.