The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Chargers Insights

This season the Chargers score 9.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Ravens give up (16.1).

The Chargers rack up 354.3 yards per game, 80.8 more yards than the 273.5 the Ravens give up.

This year Los Angeles rushes for two more yards per game (105.7) than Baltimore allows (103.7).

This season the Chargers have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (15).

Chargers Home Performance

The Chargers score 28.6 points per game at home (2.7 more than overall), and allow 25.4 at home (1.6 more than overall).

The Chargers pick up more yards at home (356.6 per game) than they do overall (354.3), but they also concede more (394 per game) than overall (393.6).

At home, Los Angeles accumulates fewer passing yards (238 per game) than it does overall (248.6). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (291) than overall (291.6).

The Chargers accumulate more rushing yards at home (118.6 per game) than they do overall (105.7), but they also allow more (103 per game) than overall (102).

At home, the Chargers successfully convert more third downs (47.1%) than they do overall (43.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (35.7%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/6/2023 at New York W 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit L 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay L 23-20 FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/3/2023 at New England - CBS 12/10/2023 Denver - CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video

