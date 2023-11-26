How to Watch Chargers vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Chargers Insights
- This season the Chargers score 9.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Ravens give up (16.1).
- The Chargers rack up 354.3 yards per game, 80.8 more yards than the 273.5 the Ravens give up.
- This year Los Angeles rushes for two more yards per game (105.7) than Baltimore allows (103.7).
- This season the Chargers have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (15).
Chargers Home Performance
- The Chargers score 28.6 points per game at home (2.7 more than overall), and allow 25.4 at home (1.6 more than overall).
- The Chargers pick up more yards at home (356.6 per game) than they do overall (354.3), but they also concede more (394 per game) than overall (393.6).
- At home, Los Angeles accumulates fewer passing yards (238 per game) than it does overall (248.6). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (291) than overall (291.6).
- The Chargers accumulate more rushing yards at home (118.6 per game) than they do overall (105.7), but they also allow more (103 per game) than overall (102).
- At home, the Chargers successfully convert more third downs (47.1%) than they do overall (43.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (35.7%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|W 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|L 41-38
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 23-20
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Denver
|-
|CBS
|12/14/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
