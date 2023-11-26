Chargers vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 12
Peruse the injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Chargers ready for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 PM .
Their last time out, the Chargers were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 23-20.
The Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 in their most recent game.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Clapp
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|JT Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Groin
|Questionable
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Chest
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers rank 11th in total yards per game (354.3), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 393.6 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Chargers rank eighth in the NFL with 25.9 points per contest on offense, and they rank 24th with 23.8 points ceded per game on defense.
- The Chargers have been struggling against the pass, ranking worst with 291.6 passing yards surrendered per game. They have been better on offense, posting 248.6 passing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).
- Los Angeles is posting 105.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 102.0 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked) on defense.
- The Chargers have fared really well in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +7 ranks fourth-best in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (13th in league) and eight turnovers committed (first in league).
Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-165), Chargers (+140)
- Total: 48 points
