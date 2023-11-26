Peruse the injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Chargers ready for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 PM .

Their last time out, the Chargers were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 23-20.

The Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 in their most recent game.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Will Clapp OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Wrist Full Participation In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out Jalen Guyton WR Groin Questionable Nick Vannett TE Concussion Out Gerald Everett TE Chest Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Duvernay WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mark Andrews TE Ankle Out Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Questionable Malik Harrison LB Groin Doubtful Damarion Williams CB Ankle Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Questionable Arthur Maulet CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rashod Bateman WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Kolar TE Illness Questionable Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Questionable Zay Flowers WR Hip Questionable

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

NBC

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers rank 11th in total yards per game (354.3), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 393.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Chargers rank eighth in the NFL with 25.9 points per contest on offense, and they rank 24th with 23.8 points ceded per game on defense.

The Chargers have been struggling against the pass, ranking worst with 291.6 passing yards surrendered per game. They have been better on offense, posting 248.6 passing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

Los Angeles is posting 105.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 102.0 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers have fared really well in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +7 ranks fourth-best in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (13th in league) and eight turnovers committed (first in league).

Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-165), Chargers (+140)

Ravens (-165), Chargers (+140) Total: 48 points

