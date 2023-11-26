The Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the top offensive performers in football in running back Gus Edwards and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Check out the player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Ravens and the Chargers.

Sign up to bet on the Ravens-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +460

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +700

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Austin Ekeler - 48.5 (-114) 31.5 (-114) Keenan Allen - - 89.5 (-114) Joshua Kelley - 15.5 (-114) - Justin Herbert 244.5 (-114) 13.5 (-114) - Quentin Johnston - - 23.5 (-114)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Rashod Bateman - - 26.5 (-114) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 39.5 (-114) Gus Edwards - 50.5 (-114) 4.5 (-113) Zay Flowers - - 63.5 (-114) Lamar Jackson 241.5 (-114) 44.5 (-114) - Isaiah Likely - - 30.5 (-114) Keaton Mitchell - 37.5 (-114) 7.5 (-114)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.