Our computer model predicts a victory for the Baltimore Ravens when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Ravens have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.1 points allowed per game). The Chargers are generating 25.9 points per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 23.8 points per contest (24th-ranked) on defense.

Chargers vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Under (48) Ravens 27, Chargers 19

Chargers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In 2023, three Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 0.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Chargers games (47.7).

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Baltimore has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of five out of 11 Baltimore games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 5.2 more than the average point total for Ravens games this season.

Chargers vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.6 16.1 30.7 15.5 24 16.8 Los Angeles 25.9 23.8 28.6 25.4 23.2 22.2

