The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Ravens' upcoming matchup versus the Chargers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Chargers vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Ravens have led eight times and been knotted up three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied two times in 10 games this year.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 10 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

In 11 games this year, the Ravens have won the third quarter six times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chargers' 10 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

The Ravens have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

Chargers vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Chargers have led four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing four times (0-4), and have been tied two times (1-1).

The Ravens have been leading after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

In 11 games this season, the Ravens have won the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

