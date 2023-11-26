Cam Fowler will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers play at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Fowler's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 23:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Fowler has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Fowler goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fowler has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fowler Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 4 11 Points 1 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

