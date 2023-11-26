Can we count on Cam Fowler scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Fowler has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:21 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:59 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:10 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:17 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:34 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

