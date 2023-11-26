Can we count on Brock McGinn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn 2022-23 stats and insights

McGinn scored in 12 of 75 games last season, but only one goal each time.

McGinn produced no points on the power play last season.

McGinn's shooting percentage last season was 13.2%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.