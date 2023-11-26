Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
Can we count on Brock McGinn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn 2022-23 stats and insights
- McGinn scored in 12 of 75 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- McGinn produced no points on the power play last season.
- McGinn's shooting percentage last season was 13.2%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.
Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
