When Brandon Bolden suits up for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 12 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Bolden rushed for 66 yards on the ground last season.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in eight games.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in eight games).

Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

