The Washington Huskies and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine take the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature Big West teams.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Pennsylvania Quakers at UCSD Tritons 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at CSU Fullerton Titans 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Washington Huskies at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 10:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 Spectrum Hawaii OC16 Washington Huskies at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 10:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

