Should you bet on Ben Skowronek hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek has 33 yards receiving on three receptions (six targets), with one TD, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

In one of six games this year, Skowronek has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0

