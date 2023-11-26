Ben Skowronek was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Skowronek's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Skowronek has been targeted six times, with season stats of 33 yards on three receptions (11.0 per catch) and one TD. He also has two carries for nine yards.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Rams this week: Makea Nacua (LP/shoulder): 69 Rec; 897 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Cooper Kupp (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 33 18 1 11.0

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0

