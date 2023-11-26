Should you bet on Austin Ekeler finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler has picked up a team-high 396 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Ekeler also has 254 receiving yards on 24 catches (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Ekeler has rushed for a TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0

