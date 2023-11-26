Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face a mediocre run defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 103.7 per game.

Ekeler has accumulated a team-leading 396 yards on the ground after receiving 102 carries (56.6 ypg). He has scored four rushing TDs. Ekeler also averages 36.3 receiving yards per game, catching 24 balls for 254 yards. In the passing game, he's also scored one TD.

Ekeler vs. the Ravens

Ekeler vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens' defense ranks second in the league with four rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has hit the rushing yards over in three of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Chargers, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.0% of the time while running 42.0%.

His team has attempted 260 rushes this season. He's handled 102 of those carries (39.2%).

Ekeler has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (17.2%).

He has 22 red zone carries for 44.0% of the team share (his team runs on 48.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Ekeler has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Ekeler has 10.6% of his team's target share (38 targets on 359 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (89th in NFL play), picking up 254 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

In one of seven games this season, Ekeler has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ekeler (five red zone targets) has been targeted 9.3% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

