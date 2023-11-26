The Anaheim Ducks, including Alex Killorn, will be in action Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Does a wager on Killorn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Killorn vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Killorn has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Killorn has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Killorn has a point in three of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Killorn has an assist in two of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Killorn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Killorn has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Killorn Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

