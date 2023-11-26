Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Alex Killorn going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Killorn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- Killorn has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
