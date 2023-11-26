Will Aidan O'Connell Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 12?
In the Week 12 tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think O'Connell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season O'Connell has rushed for 9 yards (1.8 per game) on six carries with one touchdown.
- O'Connell has one rushing touchdown this season.
Aidan O'Connell Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|24
|39
|238
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|10
|13
|75
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|16
|25
|209
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|16
|27
|153
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|24
|41
|271
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
Rep Aidan O'Connell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.