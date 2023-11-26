Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Henrique's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Henrique has a goal in three of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 19 games this year, Henrique has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Henrique has an assist in six of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Henrique's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 19 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.