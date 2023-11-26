Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-2
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
