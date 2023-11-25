Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens play at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Prop bets for Moore are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:40 per game on the ice, is +3.

Moore has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 18 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Moore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 1 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.