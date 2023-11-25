On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Trevor Moore going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • In seven of 18 games this season, Moore has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:28 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:21 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

