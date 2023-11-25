Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

6-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 21-16 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-1

8-2 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 45-24 vs Houston Christian

3. Lamar

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 52-27 vs McNeese

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-8 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 21-16 vs Nicholls State

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-5 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 45-24 vs Incarnate Word

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 52-14 vs SE Louisiana

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 52-27 vs Lamar

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4

0-6 | 0-4 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

