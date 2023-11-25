Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Does a wager on Byfield intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinton Byfield vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield has averaged 14:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In four of 18 games this season, Byfield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Byfield has a point in 12 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 18 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Byfield hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 1 16 Points 1 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

