Can we count on Quinton Byfield finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • Byfield has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 69 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:54 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:37 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:04 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:15 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 12:54 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 12:26 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

