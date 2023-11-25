Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens play at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Dubois against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Dubois has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in eight of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has an assist in four of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Dubois hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

