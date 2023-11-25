Will Pierre-Luc Dubois Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 25?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Pierre-Luc Dubois going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Dubois stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Dubois recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
