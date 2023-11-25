Phillip Danault will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens face off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Danault's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In four of 18 games this year, Danault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Danault has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 18 games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Danault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

