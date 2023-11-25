When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Phillip Danault find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Danault's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:52 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:04 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:46 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:47 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:42 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

