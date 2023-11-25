Will Phillip Danault Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 25?
When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Phillip Danault find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Danault stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Danault's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Danault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.