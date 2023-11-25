With Week 13 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -190
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
  • Last Game: W 49-13 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Oregon State
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
  • TV Channel: FOX

2. Washington

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +180
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
  • Last Game: W 22-20 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: FOX

3. Arizona

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
  • Last Game: W 42-18 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Arizona State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel:

4. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
  • Last Game: L 22-20 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
  • TV Channel: FOX

5. USC

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
  • Last Game: L 38-20 vs UCLA

6. Utah

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
  • Last Game: L 42-18 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Colorado
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel:

7. UCLA

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
  • Last Game: W 38-20 vs USC

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN

8. Washington State

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
  • Last Game: W 56-14 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: FOX

9. Cal

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
  • Last Game: W 27-15 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ UCLA
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN

10. Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
  • Last Game: L 56-14 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel:

11. Stanford

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
  • Last Game: L 27-15 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 49-13 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Arizona
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel:

