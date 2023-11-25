The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-6) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +625 FanDuel Oklahoma State (-16.5) 56.5 -880 +580

Week 13 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

BYU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Oklahoma State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

BYU To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

