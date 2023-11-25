Should you bet on Mikey Anderson to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.
  • Anderson's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

