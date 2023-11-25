Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maui County, Hawaii, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lahainaluna High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM HT on November 25
- Location: Makawao, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.