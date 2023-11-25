High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maui County, Hawaii, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lahainaluna High School at Seabury Hall High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM HT on November 25
  • Location: Makawao, HI
  • Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.