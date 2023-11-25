LeBron James could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 104-101 loss versus the Mavericks, James had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets in place for James, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.7 26.3 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 7.6 Assists 6.5 6.7 6.7 PRA -- 40.5 40.6 PR -- 33.8 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Cavaliers

James is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.7 points per game.

Allowing 43.9 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 25 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 36 21 17 4 2 1 1 11/6/2022 34 27 7 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.