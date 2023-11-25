When the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, Evan Mobley and LeBron James will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers fell to the Mavericks on Wednesday, 104-101. Their top scorer was James with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 26 9 7 0 0 4 Austin Reaves 17 6 6 0 0 1 D'Angelo Russell 15 3 5 0 1 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' averages for the season are 21.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 54.0% of his shots from the floor.

James' averages on the season are 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, making 57.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 13.9 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 5.1 boards and 4.9 assists.

Christian Wood averages 6.8 points, 6.1 boards and 0.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23.9 6.7 6.2 1.2 0.5 2.3 Anthony Davis 16.4 10.3 3.2 0.8 2.2 0.0 D'Angelo Russell 17.0 3.6 6.1 0.4 0.8 2.5 Austin Reaves 14.8 5.8 6.0 0.8 0.0 1.5 Rui Hachimura 11.7 3.7 1.1 1.0 0.2 1.2

