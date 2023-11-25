Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Cavaliers on November 25, 2023
Anthony Davis is among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -122)
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 21.5 points Davis scores per game match his over/under on Saturday.
- He has grabbed 12.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).
- Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Saturday's over/under.
Get Davis gear at Fanatics!
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +118)
- The 25.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.7).
- He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (8.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).
- James has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).
- James has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- The 15.5-point total set for D'Angelo Russell on Saturday is 1.9 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.
- Russell has averaged 6.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.