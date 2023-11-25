Anthony Davis is among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.5 points Davis scores per game match his over/under on Saturday.

He has grabbed 12.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).

Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Saturday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 25.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.7).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (8.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).

James has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -156) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 15.5-point total set for D'Angelo Russell on Saturday is 1.9 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.

Russell has averaged 6.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

