How to Watch the Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) on November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- This season, Los Angeles has an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.
- The Lakers' 112.4 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.7 the Cavaliers give up.
- Los Angeles is 5-1 when it scores more than 112.7 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Lakers are putting up more points at home (114.8 per game) than away (109.3). And they are conceding less at home (108) than on the road (117.3).
- Los Angeles gives up 108 points per game at home, and 117.3 on the road.
- This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (27.7 per game) than away (24.1).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Nose
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
