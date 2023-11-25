The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) on November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

This season, Los Angeles has an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Lakers' 112.4 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.7 the Cavaliers give up.

Los Angeles is 5-1 when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Lakers are putting up more points at home (114.8 per game) than away (109.3). And they are conceding less at home (108) than on the road (117.3).

Los Angeles gives up 108 points per game at home, and 117.3 on the road.

This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (27.7 per game) than away (24.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries