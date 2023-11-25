Ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7), the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Lakers head into this contest after a 104-101 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. LeBron James put up 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Adductor 7.4 2.5 1.1

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Dean Wade: Questionable (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Hamstring)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo

