Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|225.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 224.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Los Angeles is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|8
|53.3%
|110.9
|223.3
|112.7
|224.8
|220.1
|Lakers
|8
|50%
|112.4
|223.3
|112.1
|224.8
|227.7
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over three times.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).
- The Lakers' 112.4 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.7 the Cavaliers allow.
- Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 112.7 points.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|6-10
|0-1
|5-11
|Cavaliers
|6-9
|1-1
|9-6
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Cavaliers
|112.4
|110.9
|20
|22
|4-2
|4-5
|5-1
|5-4
|112.1
|112.7
|11
|13
|4-5
|5-3
|7-2
|6-2
