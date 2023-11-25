The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 224.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Los Angeles is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 8 53.3% 110.9 223.3 112.7 224.8 220.1 Lakers 8 50% 112.4 223.3 112.1 224.8 227.7

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over three times.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).

The Lakers' 112.4 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.7 the Cavaliers allow.

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Lakers and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 6-10 0-1 5-11 Cavaliers 6-9 1-1 9-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Lakers Cavaliers 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.