Lakers vs. Cavaliers November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- The Lakers are receiving 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.
- D'Angelo Russell gets the Lakers 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves is putting up 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 30% of his shots from the field and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley puts up 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest.
- Isaac Okoro posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Lakers
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|110.4
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|32.6%
|Three Point %
|31.1%
