The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

The Lakers are receiving 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.

D'Angelo Russell gets the Lakers 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is putting up 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 30% of his shots from the field and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Isaac Okoro posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Lakers 109.7 Points Avg. 110.4 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 45.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 32.6% Three Point % 31.1%

