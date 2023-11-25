On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.9 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while allowing 112.7 per contest (13th in the league).

The Lakers score 112.4 points per game (19th in NBA) and allow 112.1 (11th in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 223.3 points per game combined, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 224.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has covered six times in 15 games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered six times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

Lakers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +1100 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

